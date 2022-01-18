Firm fined for data breaches exposing voters / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 18 January 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Firm fined for data breaches exposing voters

IT firm C-Planet Ltd has been fined €65,000 after an investigation by the Data Protection Commissioner found it at fault for a security breach that exposed personal information on 330,000 voters. The commissioner requested the IT company to immediately erase the personal data in the database file stored on the compromised server and provide the commissioner with evidence that this request did not prejudice any ongoing judicial proceedings. The report said the IT company had violated multiple articles at law, including not notifying the commissioner of the incident. Media reports had indicated that the leak also included information on the voting intentions of the specific person, alluding that the information was collated for the Labour Party, which has in turn rejected any links to the incident. (Times of Malta/Maltatoday)

Crunch time for Metsola

Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola could be set to make history today becoming the first Maltese official to occupy a top European post, if a vote at the European Parliament goes her way. International media outlets described Metsola as firm favourite, given the wide agreement between the two major political groupings. However, a candidature put forward by the Greens, might attract support from the leftist parlamentarians, particularly those who oppose Metsola’s anti-abortion stance. On Monday, PM Robert Abela and PN leader Bernard Grech wished the Maltese MEP well for today’s election.

Covid-19 Update: Active Covid-19 cases dropped further as 699 persons recovered while 288 new cases were reported on Monday. 9,509 persons are currently identified as Covid-19 positive. There are 124 persons in hospital, eight of whom are in the ITU.