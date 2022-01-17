Update – Roberta Metsola’s Big Day as EP votes for new President

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Members of the European Parliament on Tuesday will pick a successor to European Parliament president David Sassoli, who died a week earlier after suffering complications related to his immune system.

The election’s main contender, backed by the centre-right EPP group and subject to an agreement with the socialists who have not put up their own candidate, is Maltese Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola, elected first vice president in November 2020.

If elected during the remote vote on Tuesday, Metsola would become the third woman to hold the post, after Simone Veil and Nicole Fontaine.

Other candidates include Alice Bah Kuhnke for the Greens/EFA, Kosma Zlotowski for the ECR and Sira Rego for The Left.

While sources within the centre-right grouping were concerned that S&D MEPs might be allured by the options on the left, the major centre-left group appeared to quell such concerns on Monday evening. In a tweet, the S&D Group said that it had reached a group with EPP and Renew to ensure a stable working majority until the 2024 elections.

We’ve reached a deal with @EPPGroup & @RenewEurope to ensure a stable working majority until 2024 elections: strong institutional representation for S&D MEPs and we have agreed on a working document with our priorities: rule of law, women’s rights, social dimension & fiscal rules — S&D Group (@TheProgressives) January 17, 2022

MEPs will be asked to choose the candidate they prefer in a secret vote. If no candidate gets 50 per cent plus one of the votes, the candidate with the least votes is eliminated and the European Parliament moves on to a second round of voting.

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela wished Roberta Metsola luck ahead of the EP president election on Tuesday. Abela is in Strasbourg, where a memorial ceremony is being held to honour the late EP President David Sassoli, who died earlier this month. In a tweet, he said he had a positive meeting with Metsola.

Had a positive meeting with @RobertaMetsola while at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. – RA pic.twitter.com/CBCyCWknFt — Robert Abela (@RobertAbela_MT) January 17, 2022

Nationalist Party (EPP) leader Bernard Grech also wished Metsola for her election on Tuesday.

POLITICO reports that “Metsola will be capping off a campaign where she pitched herself as a young, experienced female leader who can inspire and build consensus across Europe’s fractious political divides”. It added quoting a senior Parliament official stating that “Metsola is the only serious contender for the post”,“She is seen as a ‘safe pair of hands”, the official added

POLITICO’s analysts said that following the deal with the S&D, the result is that Metsola will take control of the EU’s legislative body for two and a half years at a delicate moment — vaulted into the presidency by the large conservative bloc but facing increasingly empowered socialist and center-left groups as Parliament heads toward the 2024 elections. Taking over in the wake of the well-liked Sassoli’s passing will also present its own challenges. POLITICO also added that she’ll be navigating these dynamics as the Parliament tackles some of its most contentious issues: Slashing carbon emissions, digitizing the economy, bolstering the bloc’s military and toughening the EU’s rule-of-law compliance.

Developing Story