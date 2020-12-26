First batch of vaccines arrive in Athens

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The first batch of Greece’s Covid-19 vaccines arrived in the capital early on Saturday (December 26) aboard a temperature-controlled truck.

Two boxes containing 9,750 vaccine doses from drugmakers Pfizer and BioNtech were unloaded and stored in a pharmaceutical warehouse.

Authorities said by the end of December Greece is expected to receive some 83,850 vaccines, and by the end of March 1,265,550 vaccines.

“Vaccinations in our country are set to start tomorrow, there is an organized plan, so that we may win the battle against this pandemic and take our lives back,” health ministry official Marios Themistokleous and head of operation “Freedom,” as authorities have named the vaccination program, told reporters.

The first vaccinations on Sunday (December 27) will take place in five hospitals in Athens, followed by Thessaloniki, with priority going first to hospital staff and health sector employees, followed by elderly nursing homes.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will also be vaccinated on Sunday.

An online platform, emvolio.gov.gr will operate from January for the general public to sign up for a vaccination.

(Production: Vassilis Triandafyllou, Phoebe Fronista)

