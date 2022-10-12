First death recorded in Uganda capital Kampala from Ebola

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An Ebola patient has died at a hospital in Uganda’s capital, the health ministry has confirmed.

He was the 19th victim in the current outbreak of the deadly virus but the first to die in Kampala.

There have been 54 confirmed cases in Uganda but no others have been recorded in the city.

Twenty people have recovered including five medics from the first hospital where a case was treated. They were discharged on Tuesday.

The person who died in Kampala was already known to the authorities as having potentially come into contact with the virus.

He was from outside the city but Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said the man ran away from his village, disguised his identity and visited a traditional healer in a different region.

He died at Kiruddu National Referral Hospital last Friday, but the death has only just been confirmed.

Dr Aceng said that teams which treated him were alert to the dangers and had protected themselves, because the patient arrived at the hospital when he was seriously ill.

Forty-two people who he may have come into contact with have been identified and are being followed up.

Read more via BBC

