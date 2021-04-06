First round of applications for ERASMUS+ projects under the European funding programme 2021 – 2027 now open

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Erasmus+ programme is now welcoming applications under the new 2021-2027 funding period. The programme aims to promote mobility opportunities for young people, along with other mobility opportunities for all those involved in the educational and vocational sector.

Any public or private body active in the fields of education, training, youth and sport may apply for funding within the Erasmus+ Programme. All those who work with young people, but do not form part of an organization, are still given an opportunity to apply for these funds.

ERASMUS + provides further opportunities to those who are active in the field of education, youth, and sport so that they continue to develop both professionally and personally, and as a result reach their full potential. These opportunities contribute to ensure that our country becomes more sustainable whilst the participants, with the training they receive, will continue to improve the quality of employment.

During these experiences, participants will also be working to bring about changes in their organisations and entities and as a result, society as a whole will benefit. These projects promote inclusion, creativity, and innovation. These form part of Malta’s national priorities, while they also reflect the goals set in the ‘European Union Youth Strategy 2019-2027’.

These applications close on the 11th of May. All those interested are encouraged to contact the European Union Programs Agency at eupa@gov.mt or 99019457.

