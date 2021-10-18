First round of local election in North Macedonia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Supporters of the opposition VMRO DPMNE celebrate after party’s leader Hristijan Mickovski announced victory in 20 municipality (from 60 all together) in first round of the local election during the press conference in party’s headquarter in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 17 October, 2021. Mickovski says that VMRO DPMNE expect final big victory in the local election. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI