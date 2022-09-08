First same-sex couple for Peppa Pig children’s show

Reading Time: < 1 minute

During an episode titled Families, which first aired on Tuesday on Channel 5 in the UK, where Peppa Pig is made, the eponymous character was introduced to friend Penny Polar Bear’s mothers, its first same-sex couple.

In the short scene, Peppa’s classmate Penny Polar Bear talks about her two mommies and what makes each special.

While drawing a picture of her family — two polar bears in dresses — Penny says: “I’m Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mommy and my other mommy. One mommy is a doctor and one mommy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti.”

The programme, created by British animators Mark Baker and Neville Astley, has been running since 2004. This is the first time in its 18-year history a same-sex couple has been featured.

It comes two years after a petition was created on a US-based website, demanding a “same-sex parent family on Peppa Pig”. It has garnered almost 24,000 signatures.

The episode divided viewers. While many welcomed the inclusion, some did not support the introduction of the same-sex couple.

