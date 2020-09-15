Five migrants arrested over Moria Greek camp fire

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police on the Greek island of Lesbos have arrested five migrants suspected of setting a fire that destroyed Europe’s largest camp of Moria last week, the minister responsible for policing said Tuesday.

“Five young foreign nationals have been arrested, and a sixth has been identified and is sought,” Citizen’s Protection Minister Michalis Chrysohoidis told state agency ANA.

A local police source told AFP an operation to round up suspects had taken place on Monday on the roadside where thousands of asylum seekers have been sleeping since the camp burned down on September 8.

The sixth suspect is believed to have fled the island, the source added.

The nationalities of the suspects were not disclosed.

AFP / France 24

