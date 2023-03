Reading Time: < 1 minute

Five planets will stage a rare spectacular event in the night sky by lining up together starting March 27.

The show is best seen at sunset.

The planets are Jupiter, Venus, Mars, Uranus, and Mercury.

All will be visible to the naked eye except Uranus, which can be seen using binoculars.

Saturn and Neptune are instead both only visible at dawn.

