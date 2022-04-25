Five railway stations come under fire in Ukraine, casualties reported – state rail company

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Five railway stations came under fire in western and central Ukraine on Monday, causing an unspecified number of casualties, Ukrainian television quoted state-run Ukrainian Railways as saying.

Oleksander Kamyshin, the company’s chief, said the attacks took place in the space of an hour and details were being checked.

Last week, it was reported that Russia’s invasion has damaged or destroyed up to 30% of Ukraine’s infrastructure at a cost of $100 billion.

Ukraine has not previously outlined the specific impact on infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, although officials say the total bill for damage to everything from transport to homes and other buildings runs to about $500 billion so far.

via Reuters