Focal Maritime to provide extensive logistics services under new strategic plan

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Company celebrates 25th anniversary as it announces major governance changes

Local maritime and logistics company Focal Maritime has announced a new strategic plan for the years ahead in which it will seek to expand its service offering into a fully-blown logistics organisation, providing a comprehensive service to its growing client base. Celebrating the 25th anniversary as a leading company in the local maritime industry, the company has identified its growth potential in new services including air and road transport, warehousing and just-in time delivery.

Addressing a number of clients gathered at the Malta Maritime Museum in Birgu to celebrate the company’s silver anniversary, Managing Director Mr Godwin Xerri explained that although Focal Maritime is a family-owned enterprise deeply rooted in history, it is adopting a forward-looking approach, and in front of the challenges presented by the current international economic climate, it is aiming to expand, and grow into a group of companies providing a wide-range of services within the logistics industry.

“This strategy is also directed to enhance the company’s competitiveness, through significant investment in modern, professional and digital tools and solutions which offer clients a top-quality service at a possibly better price offering. All this while improving the communication channels with all parties involved”, Mr Xerri explained.

Taking a leaf out of the theme chosen for the company’s 25th anniversary – a history built on trust – Mr Xerri highlighted how indeed trust has been the epitome of the organisation’s offering throughout the years. He explained that despite the family’s management involvement, it is proactively adopting modern governance practices, including the creation of a holding company with a board of directors supported by external consultants and the creation of two new general manager posts which ensure more focus on the clients’ requirements. The company is also investing heavily in the provision of training for both management and staff to meet the demands of an ever-changing business and commercial landscape.

Despite this ambitious plan, Mr Xerri insists that the company will continue to uphold its core values of fairness, loyalty and efficient service, offering a personalised touch to its clients, while supporting members of staff in achieving the best possible work-life balance.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary since its establishment, the company has also launched a new corporate website, available on http://www.focalmaritime.com.

