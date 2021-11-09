Football: Serie A Talking Points

Reading Time: 2 minutes

INTER AND MILAN SHARE SPOILS

The coaches of AC Milan and Inter Milan saw things in contrasting lights after their sides played out a 1-1 draw in a thrilling Milan Derby on Sunday.

Milan remain joint top with Napoli and are still unbeaten, while reigning champions Inter, in third spot, missed the chance to cut the seven-point gap to the leaders.

“The glass is half full, it was a complicated match,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli told DAZN. “In the end the performance was positive against a strong team, but we showed that we are also strong.”

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi felt his side deserved more.

“For us the glass is half empty because with the chances we created and the penalty we missed, we deserved more. But we were up against a great team that is deservedly on top of the table,” he said.

“We are lagging behind, but there is still time and games like this make us more self-aware.”

Unconvincing Juve end slump

Juventus ended a three-match winless run in the league thanks to Juan Cuadrado’s 91st-minute winner but they failed to impress in a 1-0 victory over Fiorentina.

“We should be happy about today’s win, but also angry about the points we have lost along the way, points that will weigh heavily on our season. With a different mentality we would have picked up more,” said coach Massimiliano Allegri.

It was a much-needed victory, coming after defeats to Sassuolo and Hellas Verona, but Juve still have a mountain to climb to get back into the title race, sitting eighth and 14 points off joint-leaders Napoli and Milan.

“This win boosts our morale, but it must not make us lower our level of focus, quite the opposite,” Allegri added.

Mourinho doesn’t dare to dream

Jose Mourinho said AS Roma fans should temper expectations for the season after his side’s poor run of form continued with a 3-2 defeat at Venezia on Sunday.

The capital club have one win in their last seven games in all competitions and dropped out of the top four to sixth place at the weekend after a second straight league defeat.

“This is not the year to dream big, but it is up to me to raise the ambition and motivation,” Mourinho told DAZN. “Our goal is fourth place, but for some reason we have slid to sixth.”

via Reuters