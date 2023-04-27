Foreigners make up 30% of Malta’s workforce – Malta News Briefing – Thursday 27 April 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Foreigners make up 30% of Malta’s workforce

In 2022, the total amount of registered workers was 283,341 of whom 83,856 or 29.6% are foreigner, finance minister Clyde Caruana in a reply to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Ivan Bartolo. Quoting figures from the Labour Force Survey, Caruana said that there were 134,662 individuals in full-time employment and 16,155 individuals in part-time or full-time reduced hours earning less than €21,156. (Newsbook)

Marginal drop in socially deprived

A suvey by the Malta National Statistics Office on the income and living conditions found that the percentage of persons living in material and social deprivation decreased marginally by 0.2% to 9.6%, while persons living in severe material and social deprivation decreased by 0.5% to 4.9%. According to latest figures published by the NSO, the persons The number of persons living in materially and socially deprived households stood at 49,298, amounting to 9.6% of the population. The NSO said that a third of those interviewed said that last year they could not afford to pay for a week long holiday, while 15.4% said that they cannot face unexpected expenses amounting to €770 and above.

PM dragging feet to recover Steward money

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech lamented that more than two months have passed since a court of law rescinded a deal the government had reached to transfer three public hospitals to the private sector, accusing Prime Minister Robert Abela of dragging his feet to take legal action to recover the money. In a press conference outside St Luke’s Hospital, one of the three hospitals involved, Grech said that €400 million had been handed over to Steward in what the court had described as a “fraudulent deal”. PN MP Adrian Delia remarked that by not appealing the judgment, the government had accepted the court ruling, but now the people expected the government to act to safeguard their interests. (The Malta Independent)

