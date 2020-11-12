Former FA Chairman confirms UEFA resignation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Greg Clarke, the former English FA Chairman, has confirmed his decision to resign from the role of FIFA Vice-President after a call with the organisation’s President, Aleksander Ceferin.

Clarke resigned from his role in England after a controversial hearing in front of MPs, with comments on race, homosexuality and gender considered as not in line with expectations of today’s football authorities.

Earlier this morning, in comments to Sky Sports, Clarke said that he had been asked by FIFA to remain in the role until next election, scheduled for 2nd March. However, that decision was quickly reversed just two hours later.

In a statement, UEFA said: “Following a telephone call this morning between Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin and Greg Clarke, they agreed with Greg Clarke’s proposal that he should step down with immediate effect from position as Uefa representative on Fifa Council.”

Clarke’s decision comes after Fifa backed his decision to step down from the FA, with the governing body also issuing a reminder that he is free to do so from their Council as the body operates a “zero tolerance” approach to any form of discrimination.

This resignation will deprive UEFA with a delegate on the major football body and England with an important voice in European football.

Via The Independent

