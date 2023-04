Reading Time: < 1 minute

MILAN, April 5 (Reuters) – Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is in intensive care in a Milan hospital, a political source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The billionaire media tycoon and four-times premier has suffered repeated bouts of ill-health in recent years and came out of hospital just last week.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first