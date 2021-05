Reading Time: < 1 minute

MILAN (Reuters) – Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been discharged from Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, where he had been since April 6 for a series of tests, a person close to the matter said on Saturday, confirming a report by news agency ANSA.

Berlusconi, 84, who was discharged on Friday, is now staying in his villa in Arcore, north of Milan, ANSA said.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Valentina Za; editing by John Stonestreet)

