Former Italy striker Vialli dies, aged 58

Former Italy striker Gianluca Vialli has passed away, aged 58, Italian media reports.

Vialli, who enjoyed a stellar career with Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea and earned 59 caps for Italy, was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 but was given the all-clear a year later. A year ago he announced it had returned.

Vialli started his career with Cremonese, before moving to Sampdoria, leading them to the club’s only league title in 1991, before moving to Juventus and later Chelsea.

Around Christmas time, the Corriere della Sera had revealed that Vialli, had suspended his activity as head of delegation of the national team due to his worsening health conditions, and was hospitalized in a London clinic, the same one where he had already received two cycles of chemotherapy in the past. His elderly mother had flown in from Italy to stay beside Gianluca

Vialli scored a total of 286 goals in 673 appearances at club level and 16 goals in 59 games with the Azzurri.

