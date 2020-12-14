Former Liverpool, Lyon and PSG Coach Gérard Houllier dies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Euronews – Gérard Houllier, former coach of the French national football team as well as the prestigious clubs Liverpool, Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, has died at the age of 73.

The French sports newspaper L’Equipe reports that his death came three days after he underwent heart surgery in Paris.

Houllier was hugely influential and innovative figure in French football and also abroad, where in England he managed Liverpool from 1998 to 2004.

The club enjoyed extraordinary success in the 2000-2001 season, winning no fewer than four cups: the UEFA Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Supercup.

With Lyon, Houllier went on to win Ligue 1 twice, in 2006 and 2007.

Earlier in his career, his spell in charge of the French national side however was short-lived.

