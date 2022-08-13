Former More Supermarkets boss Ryan Schembri was a “rising star”, court hears / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 13 August

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning briefing

Ryan Schembri denied bail:

An ex-colleague said in court that Ryan Schembri, the former CEO of More Supermarkets, had the appearance of a “rising star” with numerous, solid business connections and was thus a trustworthy individual to invest with. When testifying against Schembri on Friday, Darren Casha, a local businessman with deep ties to the catering sector, said that Schembri gave off the impression that “your money was safe with him.” Since his arraignment in April, Schembri has been held in preventive custody. He is pleading not guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering that are anticipated to total tens of millions of euros.

Sea almost 3°C warmer than the norm in July:

The sea felt warmer than usual in July because the surface temperature was over 3°C higher than usual, the Meteorological Office said. The mean sea surface temperature for July was 2.7°C higher than average at 27.9°C, and it was 1.2°C higher than what was anticipated for August. The Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport’s statistics show that the sea around Malta is getting warmer and warmer.