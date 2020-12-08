Forty years ago, John Lennon got killed

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Forty years ago, on December 8, 1980, John Lennon’s death shocked the world. “I Just Shot John Lennon”, ‘I just shot John Lennon’ were the few words spoken in a cold and cynical tone that day by Mark David Chapman, the killer of the former Beatles.
An entire generation, growing up on the ideals of non-violence that inspired her most successful album, ‘Imagine’ (1971), whose self-titled single became an international anthem of pacifism, found herself an orphan.
TgCom
8th December 2020
Mount Everest is higher than previously thought, Nepal and China said on Tuesday, settling a long-running conflict over the height of the world's tallest peak that straddles their shared border.
Kathmandu and Beijing had differed over its exact h...
8th December 2020
Two of Slovakia’s rising athletic stars, Martin Kučera and Šimon Bujna, together with their coach, Radoslav Ivan, are currently in Malta for a four-week training camp to finalise their preparations for the upcoming indoor season.
The national ass...
8th December 2020
LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) - Police in northern India have arrested 10 men for allegedly compelling women to change their religion after getting married, using a new anti-conversion law popularly called the "Love Jihad" law, officials said on Monday.
...
8th December 2020
WARSAW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Poland has bought over 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from six producers, the prime minister said on Tuesday, as the country gears up for a vaccination programme early next year.
Poland is aiming to vaccinate its ...
8th December 2020
Updated 1300 - Covid-19 Update
Health authorities reported 40 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest number for the past two months. A total of 1,766 swab tests were carried out - well below the number carried out in recent weeks,...
8th December 2020
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday there may be a time when Britain should call an end to post-Brexit trade talks, a day after agreeing to meet the European Commission head in a last-ditch attempt to break the sta...
8th December 2020
8th December 2020
Uber has abandoned efforts to develop its own self-driving car, bringing to an end one of the most ambitious attempts to develop a fully autonomous vehicle.
Financial Times reports that the ride-hailing company will instead swap its operations f...
8th December 2020
WHO launched a year-long global campaign for World No Tobacco Day 2021 - “Commit to Quit." The new WHO Quit Challenge on WhatsApp and publication “More than 100 reasons to quit tobacco" are being released today to mark the start of the campaign.
...
8th December 2020
PARIS (Reuters) - France, Germany and Britain said on Monday they were alarmed by an Iranian announcement that it intended to install additional, advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges and by legislation that could expand its nuclear programme. ...
