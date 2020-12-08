Preloader

Forty years ago, John Lennon got killed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Forty years ago, on December 8, 1980, John Lennon’s death shocked the world. “I Just Shot John Lennon”, ‘I just shot John Lennon’ were the few words spoken in a cold and cynical tone that day by Mark David Chapman,  the killer of the former Beatles. 

An entire generation, growing up on the ideals of non-violence that inspired her most successful album, ‘Imagine’ (1971), whose self-titled single became an international anthem of pacifism, found herself an orphan.

