Founder of ‘pro-Brexit’ think tank buys Maltese passport

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A New Zealand-born backer of a think tank advocating a hard Brexit has obtained an EU passport through Malta, it has been reported.

Christopher Chandler, founder of Legatum, which backs leaving the single market and the customs union, has become a citizen of the Mediterranean island.

Critics branded the move double standards as the passport would give him the right to live and work in any European country. A hard Brexit is expected to leave Britons without that same privilege.

The names of Mr Chandler and family members appear on a list of individuals who became naturalised citizens of Malta in 2016, the Financial Times reported.

Mark Stoleson, chief executive of Legatum, also appears on the list.

Read more via The Independent/Financial Times

Like this: Like Loading...