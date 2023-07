Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) – Four African heads of state will attend Russia’s annual Navy Day Parade in St. Petersburg on Sunday, the Kremlin said on Saturday, with five more African countries also sending other representation.

African leaders pressed Putin on Friday to move ahead with their plan to end the Ukraine conflict and to renew a deal crucial to Africa on the safe export of Ukrainian grain, which Moscow tore up last week.

Russian Navy personnel stand in front of Russian warships during a general rehearsal ahead of Russia’s Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, Russia. The Navy Day is celebrated on the last Sunday of July. This year it will take place on 30 July. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

