Four in 10 infected people may unknowingly spread virus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Infected people who show no symptoms might be contributing significantly to transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, given that they account for 40.5% of confirmed infections worldwide, according to a study published online in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The researchers pooled data from 77 earlier studies involving a total of 19,884 individuals with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections. They found that among infected people in the general community, about 40% were asymptomatic, as were 54% of infected pregnant women, 53% of infected air or cruise travelers, 48% of infected nursing home residents or staff and 30% of infected healthcare workers or hospitalized patients.

The pooled percentage of asymptomatic infections was about 46% in North America, 44% in Europe and 28% in Asia.

“The high percentage of asymptomatic infections highlights the potential transmission risk of asymptomatic infections in communities,” wrote Min Liu and colleagues at Peking University in China.

Officials should screen for asymptomatic infections, and those who are identified “should be under management similar to that for confirmed infections, including isolating and contact tracing.”

Photo – A pedestrian walks behind a sign encouraging members of the public to wear a face mask, at Georgetown Waterfront Park in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS