Fourth vaccine, effective against UK variant, could be approved in a few weeks

A fourth vaccine against Covid-19, could receive UK approval in the United Kingdom after late-stage trials indicating that its effectivity was as high as 89%. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the Novavax jab is now going to be assessed by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

If approved, the vaccine would start to be rolled out in the second half of 2021. The UK has already ordered 60 million doses, which are going to be manufactured in Stockton-on-Tees.

The Phase Three clinical trial involved over 15,000 people, aged 18 to 84, with a substantially high number – roughly a quarter – being aged over 65. The extensive study also showed that the Novavax jab offered 86% protection against the new British strain of COVID-19, which is up to 70% more transmissible.

A smaller, separate trial also showed that it was about 60% effective against the South African variant, despite concerns that this strain may not respond to vaccines.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock added the NHS is prepared to start rolling out the vaccine quickly if authorised by the MHRA, adding: “This is positive news and, if approved by the medicines regulator, the Novavax vaccine will be a significant boost to our vaccination programme and another weapon in our arsenal to beat this awful virus.”

