Fourth wave of coronavirus in Italy has started

Walter Ricciardi, a top Italian doctor who is an advisor to Health Minister Roberto Speranza, said Monday that the fourth wave of COVID-19 contagion has started while adding that it can be contained in Italy if the right measures are taken.

He also said that he does not think it is necessary for Italy to follow Austria’s lead and impose lockdowns on people who are not vaccinated for the coronavirus.



“We don’t need it at the moment because measures have been taken to keep it under control,” he said.



Italy has made the Green Pass health certificate, who shows that a person has been vaccinated for COVID-19, has had the virus in the last six months or tested negative in the last few days, obligatory to access places of work.



Ricciardi, the former head of the Higher Health Institute (ISS), said the necessary measures included offering third COVID jabs to a wider section of the population.



At the moment Italy is only giving third doses to health workers, the elderly and the clinically vulnerable, but Speranza has said the government is looking at expanding the practice to other age groups.



“The fourth wave of the epidemic has already started but we can reduce it,” Ricciardi told Sky television.



“It is up to us to make sure it does not become a violent wave like in other countries.



“If we continue to use protection, if we have third doses and adequately manage testing and tracing in schools, it will remain a small wave, not an overwhelming one like in other countries”.

Photo – Healthcare workers carry out COVID-19 vaccine administration operations to cystic fibrosis patients at Umberto I Hospital during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Via ANSA