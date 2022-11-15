France, China cooperation key to overcome impact of war in Ukraine – Macron

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Close cooperation between France and China is key to overcome the consequences of the war in Ukraine, which go beyond European borders, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter after meeting with China’s president Xi Jinping.

“Ending escalation and facing the consequences of the war in Ukraine, supporting the most vulnerable economies, decarbonising our economies and acting to protect bio-diversity: France and China are determined,” Macron wrote.

Mettre fin à l’escalade et faire face aux conséquences de la guerre en Ukraine, soutenir les économies les plus vulnérables, décarboner nos économies et agir pour protéger la biodiversité : la France et la Chine sont déterminées. pic.twitter.com/F5bBMMg0mI — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 15, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China and France should deepen cooperation and promote progress in traditional areas, but should also respect each other’s core interests and major concerns, Chinese state media reported.

China also hopes France can provide a fairer, more just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies in France, Xi told French President Emmanuel Macron at a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 summit of leaders on the Indonesian island of Bali.

via Reuters

