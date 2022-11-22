Reading Time: 2 minutes

Australia opened the scoring in the ninth minute through Craig Goodwin but Adrien Rabiot got the French back on level terms in the 27th.

Giroud scores twice at World Cup to equal Henry’s French record

Target man Olivier Giroud scored twice in France’s World Cup opener against Australia on Tuesday for his 50th and 51st international goals to equal Thierry Henry’s national record.

The 36-year-old put the holders ahead at 2-1 with a tap-in after 32 minutes and added his second in the 71st to make the score 4-1 with a header from a Kylian Mbappe cross.

Drafted into the team to play his 115th international after Karim Benzema was ruled out of the tournament by injury on Saturday, Giroud equalled the record set by Henry in his 123-match international career from 1997 to 2010.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Olivier Giroud of France scores the second of his team during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between France and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, 22 November 2022.

EPA-EFE/Tolga Bozoglu

Adrien Rabiot (C) of France scores the 1-1 with a header during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between France and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, 22 November 2022.

EPA-EFE/Tolga Bozoglu

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris of France is beaten as Australia score the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between France and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, 22 November 2022.

EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel

