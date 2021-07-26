France passes 40 million mark for first doses of COVID-19 jab

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Forty million people in France have now received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Tweet on Monday.

Macron said that amounted to nearly 60% of the population, and that 4 million of the vaccinations had been administered in the past two weeks.

Photos: A driver waits by his vehicle as cars line up at a drive-thru Covid-19 vaccination center in France, dubbed a ‘Vaccidrive’, where medical staff administer vaccine injections against Covid-19 coronavirus to patients inside their vehicle, outside the clinic of Saint-Jean-de-Vedas near Montpellier, in southern France, 13 April 2021. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO