France reports COVID-19 patients in intensive care at new 2021 high

The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 in French hospitals has risen by 66 to 4,353, a new 2021 high, the health ministry reported on Saturday.

The number of new positive cases remained on a steadily increasing trend, up by 35,327 to 4.25 million, following an increase of 35,088 on Wednesday.

The virus’ cumulative death toll rose by 185 to 92,167 compared with a rise of 285 on Thursday.

In a separate statement, the ministry said that by Saturday 6.14 million people had received a first COVID-19 vaccine shot, accounting for 9.2% of total population and 11.7% of the adult population.

Nearly a third of French people entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday as the government aims to contain the spread of the virus in the Paris region and parts of northern France.

Main Photo: A nurse wears protective gear as she prepares to enter a Covid19 patient’s room at a resuscitation intensive care unit (ICU) at the Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

