France cannot exclude re-imposition of COVID curfews as cases rise

The re-imposition of curfew measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 cannot be excluded in France if infections continue to climb, junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told BFM TV on Monday.

France reported more than 12,500 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the third day that the tally has held above 10,000, as the rapid spread of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 has led to a jump in new infections.

The health ministry reported 12,532 new cases on Sunday, against 10,949 on Saturday, taking the total over 5.87 million.

At the same time France recorded 891 people in intensive care units with the new coronavirus, up one from the previous day, while the total number of deaths in hospitals rose by five to 111,472.

Photo: A couple wearing protective face masks walk near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT