France reports record high of 179,807 new coronavirus cases in one day

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – France reported a record high of 179,807 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period on Tuesday, by far the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic.

The previous record of 104,611 was set on Saturday, after the 86,852 high of Nov. 11, 2020 was broken with two consecutive days of more than 90,000 new cases per day at the end of last week.

On Monday, the government announced new measures to curb infections, including limits on the size of big gatherings, a ban on eating and drinking in transport systems and the mandatory wearing of masks again outdoors.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Chris Reese and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Reuters

Photo Pedestrians wearing face masks walk in central Paris, France, 28 December 2021. The number of new Covid19 cases is surging past 100,000 per day, prompting the French government to instate measures to curb the spread of the virus. These new measures include encouraging office employees to work from home a minimum of three days per week, and caps on public gatherings set at 2000 for indoor and 5000 for outdoor events. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON