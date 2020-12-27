France reports sharp decrease in new daily COVID cases, UK cases rise to 34,693

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French health authorities reported 3,093 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Saturday, sharply down from the 20,000+ figure recorded over the two days before Christmas Day (Dec. 25)

But the number of people hospitalised for the disease increased by 85, at 24,477, the first increase in six days.

France will launch its vaccination campaign on Sunday along with most other EU countries. Its COVID-19 death toll increased by 146 versus Friday, to 62,573, the seventh-highest globally.

Meanwhile, The United Kingdom recorded 210 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, down from 570 the day before, while cases rose 1,968 to 34,693, the government said, citing partial data.

The latest R number is estimated at 1.1 to 1.3, the government said.

The United Kingdom has recorded a death toll of 70,405, defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive test. Under that measure, it has the world’s sixth largest toll, after the United States, Brazil, India, Mexico and Italy.

A broader measure of those dying with COVID-19 on their death certificates puts the United Kingdom’s death toll at 79,349.

Main Photo: People enjoy the Christmas illuminations in front of the city hall in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa

