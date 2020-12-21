UPDATED: France says COVID-19 vaccines should work against new strain of virus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French Health Minister Olivier Veran told Europe 1 radio on Monday that current COVID-19 vaccines should work against a new strain of the virus, recently found in the United Kingdom.

“In theory, there is no reason to think that the vaccine should not be effective,” Veran said.

Over the weekend, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed an effective lockdown on more than 16 million people in England and reversed plans to ease curbs over Christmas, saying Britain was dealing with a new coronavirus strain up to 70% more transmissible than the original.

Johnson and his scientific advisors nevertheless said they believe vaccines will still be effective, and added that the new strain is not more deadly or more serious in terms of the illness caused.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday France needs to step up its vigilance regarding the COVID-19 situation in the country, given the emergence of a new strain of the virus in the United Kingdom.

BFM TV broadcast live images of Macron chairing a government ministerial meeting via an audiovisual conference. Macron is working remotely and self-isolating as he recovers after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Main Photo: French Health Minister Olivier Veran .EPA-EFE/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL

