France slightly eases COVID travel restrictions regarding trips to UK

PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) – The French government has slightly eased COVID-19 travel restrictions regarding trips to the United Kingdom, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal, by widening the official list of valid reasons given for travel to the UK.

Attal said the decision had been taken during a French government meeting earlier on Wednesday.

At present, the French government has said official reasons to justify a trip to the UK include urgent family matters, or travelling back to a main residence in Britain.

Photo – Personnel clean the plexiglass protection on the check-in desk for Air France in Terminal 2 of Charles de Gaulle international airport in Roissy near Paris, France. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON