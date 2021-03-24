France still facing several difficult weeks due to COVID, culture minister taken to hospital with COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

France is facing several difficult weeks ahead due to the new spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has led the government to enforce a new lockdown in some parts of the country, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday.

“We still have several difficult weeks ahead of us”, he told BFM TV.

Similar comments were expressed by the head of the intensive care unit (ICU) at a Paris hospital.

Jean-Francois Timsit, head of the intensive care unit (ICU) at a Paris hospital, told France Inter radio on Wednesday that the coming month will be “infernal” for the French hospital system due to the third wave of the COVID-19 disease.

Meanwhile, French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot has been taken to hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19, French media reported on Wednesday.

French Employment Minister Elizabeth Borne said on her Twitter feed that she has left hospital, where she had been treated after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Much relieved to be leaving the hospital now. With all my thanks to the medical staff,” she said.

Main Photo: People spend time next Seine river as cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris in background in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

