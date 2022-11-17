France striker Giroud hopes it’s third time lucky for World Cup goals

Reading Time: 2 minutes

France’s Olivier Giroud hopes World Cup goals will finally start flowing for him in Qatar with the 36-year-old having just one to his name from his previous 12 matches at the global tournament.

Giroud is France’s second top all-time scorer, two goals shy of Thierry Henry’s national team scoring record of 51.

But the AC Milan forward, who lifted the World Cup with France four years ago in Russia, has failed to deliver on the sport’s biggest stage with his strike at the finals in Brazil in 2014 being the only one from his two previous tournaments.

In total he has scored three goals in World Cup and Euro tournaments in his career.

“Yes, I scored one in 2014 (World Cup) and a few at the 2016 Euros. It’s important for the team to score. I’ll give it my 200% for the team,” Giroud told a news conference on Thursday.

“For me it’s kind of a blessing to have the opportunity to play for my country in a third World Cup.”

“Obviously I have this target in my head to beat Thierry (Henry’s record) but the main goal is that of the team to go as far as possible and if I get the chance to go closer to him (Henry) I’ll take it.”

France start their World Cup title defence against Australia on Tuesday before facing Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

Giroud was recalled to the national team in March after a nine-month hiatus following France’s early Euro 2020 exit, and has been in good form for Milan in recent months.

via REuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first