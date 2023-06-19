France targets 10 bln euros in budget savings – minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) – A French government spending review has identified 10 billion euros in budget savings that will be targetted in the coming years, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

Savings would come from public sector spending in the health sector, housing, various quasi-public bodies tasked with carrying out public policies and employment support measures.

Meanwhile, the government would also gradually reduce over four years a tax break on fuel that certain sectors like the road transport sector currently benefit from.

“We have identified through our first spending review at least 10 billion euros in savings. That’s our target,” Le Maire told a public finance conference at the finance ministry.

