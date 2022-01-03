France to expand financial aid for companies hit by COVID-19 pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) – France will spend about a hundred million euros to expand financial aid for companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

This will include lowering the threshold for companies to claim state support for turnover losses, he said, adding that all businesses in the tourism sector, in particular, will be eligible for help to cover costs linked to COVID restrictions.

“We will always be there,” he said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Photo – A man wearing a protective mask walks by a clothes shops in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT