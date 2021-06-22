France to hold presidential election in April 2022 – government source

Reading Time: < 1 minute

he first round of the France’s presidential election will be held on April 10 next year, with the second round scheduled on April 24, a government source said on Tuesday, confirming a report by France Televisions.

The Interior Ministry declined to comment while the Prime Minister’s office said it could not confirm the information.

President Emmanuel Macron was elected to a five-year mandate on May 7, 2017 and took office on May 14.

