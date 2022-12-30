France to impose mandatory COVID tests for travellers from China

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) – France will require that travellers arriving from China provide a negative COVID-19 test result less than 48 hours old before departure, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The test will be required on direct flights from China and flights with stopovers. Travellers on airplanes arriving from China will also have to wear masks.

No date was set for the introduction of the measures but a government decree will be published and notified to European Union member states, the ministry said.

Earlier reports indicated that the UK is to introduce similar procedures. Spain announced similar requirements earlier today.

Earlier this week, Italy announced the introduction of mandatory tests as well, as it urged the EU states to follow suit.

WHO urged for more information from China, in the wake of the increased cases and removal of restrictions.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Geert De Clercq; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

