France has decided to widen its COVID-19 vaccine rollout to people aged 16-17 who could face a high risk of a major illness from the virus, said the country’s health ministry on Thursday, as the country gradually accelerates its vaccine programme.

The health ministry said this category of 16-17 year olds would be allowed to get the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine from Thursday onwards.

In another development, France will lower the age of those eligible for COVID-19 vaccines to all French people aged 50 and over from next Monday onwards, five days ahead of an initial timetable, said President Emmanuel Macron.

Photo: People fill forms upon their arrival to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at a vaccination centre set up at the Stade de France (France’s Stadium), in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. EPA-EFE/THOMAS SAMSON