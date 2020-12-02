France will not accept Brexit deal if not in long term interests

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France was paying particular attention to negotiations around trade conditions and fisheries in talks over a Brexit deal, adding that the country’s long term interests were at stake.
“France will not accept a Brexit deal that does not respect our long term interests,” Macron told a televised news conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, after meeting him in Paris.
De Croo said the European Union and Britain were in “the last minutes of a football game” when it came to discussions over Brexit, adding that he considered it important to reach a deal but not at any cost.
Main Photo: French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a joint statement with Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (not seen) after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 01 December 2020. EPA-EFE/BENOIT TESSIER / POOL