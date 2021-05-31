France’s 2021 public deficit likely to be 9.4%, Finance Minister says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The French public deficit will likely be 9.4% of gross domestic product this year, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday, compared to a previous estimate of 9%.

Le Maire also told national TV channel France 2 television that he expected economic growth to return in early 2022 to pre-COVID-19 levels, reiterating his forecast of 5% economic growth for this year.

“I am convinced that we will achieve 5% growth in 2021 and that we will return at the start of 2022 to the same level of economic activity that we had before the crisis,” Le Maire said.