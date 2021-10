France’s daily COVID-19 infections top 7,000 for first time since mid-Sept

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French health authorities reported 7,360 daily new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the first time the tally has topped 7,000 since Sept 21.

In another sign the virus is ramping up again, the seven-day moving average of daily new cases reached a more than one month high of 5,669.

The cumulative total of new cases now stands at 7.16 million.

Hospital cases – whose trend usually lags new case data by one to two weeks – were slightly down at 6,524 over 24 hours.

But compared to last Saturday’s figure, the total is up by almost 200.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care rose by 5 in 24 hours to 1,039 and by 32 over a week.

France also registered 22 new deaths from the epidemic, taking the total to 117,643.

Photo – A health worker close a door as she prepares doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the Edouard Herriot hospital in Lyon, France. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE