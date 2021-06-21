France’s Dembele ruled out of Euro 2020 with injury

Reading Time: < 1 minute

France forward Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out of Euro 2020 with an injury, the French football federation said on Monday.

Dembele limped off the pitch during the world champions’ 1-1 Group F draw against Hungary on Saturday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Photo Attila Fiola (R) of Hungary in action against Ousmane Dembele of France during the UEFA EURO 2020 group F preliminary round soccer match between Hungary and France in Budapest, Hungary, 19 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Tibor Illyes / POOL