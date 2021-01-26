France’s Institut Pasteur stopping one of its potential COVID-19 vaccine projects

Reading Time: < 1 minute

France’s Pasteur Institute said that it was terminating the development of a Covid-19 vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Merck after clinical trial results proved disappointing.

The partners had announced a tie-up last May to develop a jab based on an existing measles vaccine, which was put into Phase 1 clinical trials in August.

“In these first human trials, the prospective vaccine was well tolerated but produced immune responses that were inferior to those observed in people who had recovered naturally and to those observed in the authorised vaccines,” a statement from Pasteur Institute said.

The announcement dashes hopes of a French-led vaccine following recent news that leading national pharmaceutical company Sanofi is also struggling to bring its vaccine candidate to market.

via France 24

