French coronavirus death toll down week-on-week

France reported 586 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, down from 724 a week ago, while the seven-day moving average of deaths fell to 381, the first time the average was below 400 since late January.

The 586 deaths included 351 deaths in hospitals, from 412 on Monday, and 235 deaths in retirement homes over the past four days. The health ministry usually reports retirement home deaths on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Hospital numbers eased again, with the total number of people in hospital with COVID-19 down by 283 to 26,239 and the number of people in intensive care down by 33 to 3,348.

The number of new confirmed virus infection cases rose by 19,590 to 3.49 million, compared to an increase of 18,870 a week ago. The seven-day moving average of new cases increased to over 18,400.

The ministry also reported that at total of 3.16 million vaccination shots have been administered, including more than 815,000 second injections.

Main Photo: A man walks next to a board displaying the direction to a vaccination center of Montpellier, France. (COVID-19). EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

