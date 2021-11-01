French COVID-19 hospitalisations show highest daily rise for 6 weeks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French health authorities said on Sunday the number of people hospitalised because of COVID-19 went up by 48 over the past 24 hours to reach 6,572, the highest daily increase since Sept 6.

Daily new infections stood at 6,329, a 26.5% rise from a week ago, and the seven-day moving average of daily new cases reached a five-week high of 5,858.

The cumulative total of new cases now stands at 7.17 million.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care rose by 7 in 24 hours to 1,046 and by 28 over a week.

France also registered 12 new deaths from the epidemic, taking the total to 117,755.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Photo – A pedestrian wearing a protective face mask walks across a footbridge near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France . EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON