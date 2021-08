French daily new COVID-19 infections above 30,000 for first time since end April

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French health authorities reported 30,920 new daily COVID-19 infections, a figure above the 30,000 threshold for the first time since April 28, when the country was about to exit its third lockdown.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases now stands at 23,288, above the 23,000 limit for the first time since May 1.

That figure is almost 13 times higher than a June 27 low of 1,816 as the more contagious Delta variant is spreading in the country.

Earlier French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said France would strengthen lockdown rules in the overseas territory of Guadeloupe to rein in the virus.

Photo: French police officers control customers’ health passes at a bar in Paris, France. Starting from 09 August, the Covid-19 pass will be required in France to access cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel and, in some cases, hospitals. It was already in place for cultural and recreational venues, including cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and theme parks with a capacity for more than 50 people. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON