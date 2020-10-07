French doctors raise alarm on delay of cancer screenings due to coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French doctors and volunteers across the country have sounded the alarm over the dangers of delaying cancer screenings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

France 24 reports that with the number of coronavirus cases on the rise in France, healthcare professionals are determined to stop another wave of victims: a pink one, or people with cancer.

To this end, doctors and volunteers alike have launched a public awareness campaign for Pink October about the risks of delayed cancer screenings, and the impact it has on patients.

Doctors are especially worried about early testing, a key step in diagnosing a patient. During the lockdown in France, the National Cancer Institute suspended all cancer screenings in an effort to fight against the pandemic.

France 24

Like this: Like Loading...