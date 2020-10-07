Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
French doctors raise alarm on delay of cancer screenings due to coronavirus

French doctors and volunteers across the country have sounded the alarm over the dangers of delaying cancer screenings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

France 24 reports that with the number of coronavirus cases on the rise in France, healthcare professionals are determined to stop another wave of victims: a pink one, or people with cancer.

To this end, doctors and volunteers alike have launched a public awareness campaign for Pink October about the risks of delayed cancer screenings, and the impact it has on patients.

Doctors are especially worried about early testing, a key step in diagnosing a patient. During the lockdown in France, the National Cancer Institute suspended all cancer screenings in an effort to fight against the pandemic.

